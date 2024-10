Emmitt Maack McCrobie, infant son of Brian and Haleigh McCrobie, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on November 21, 2021.

Emmitt was loved deeply by his parents. Emmitt is survived by his loving parents Brian and Haleigh and his sister Teagan.

Calling hours will be held on December 9th from 3-6 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A private family prayer service will follow. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

