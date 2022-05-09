OSWEGO – Felice (Phil) Reitano, age 87, of Oswego, New York, passed away on May 2, 2022 in Oswego Hospital with his family at his side. He was known and loved by many as a kind, caring, humble man.

He was the son of Francesco and Maria Catena Natoli Reitano. Felice grew up and was educated in Quattropani, Lipari, Providence of Messina, Italy. His family had a grape vineyard and farm, hence his love of gardening and nature. He later served as an Italian Marine.

He immigrated to the United States in 1958. He went to meat cutting school in Toledo, Ohio, and was later employed by Bosco’s and Davis Brothers Meats. He worked for Labor Local 214 for many years until his retirement.

Felice was a life member of BPOE #271 for 51 years. He was a member and officer at Dante Alighieri Order Sons of Italy #436. He thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the concession stand at Tuesday night Bingo, where he brought smiles to many players. He was a past social member of AOH Div #3 in Oswego.

He loved hunting and fishing and spent many years going to the Southern Tier deer hunting with family and friends. He also loved playing cards and especially poker with a group of friends. In his later years he enjoyed going to the casino. He and his wife enjoyed spending winters at their home in Florida.

Phil is survived by his wife Carolyn Tesoriero Reitano and two daughters Mary Ann (Felipe) Calzada and Catherine Reitano, two sisters Annette Natoli and Maria Zinter, two grandchildren Katie Calzada and Maria Sophia Calzada, who were his pride and joy.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Australia and Italy.

He is predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Bart and Roberta Reitano and a special brother-in-law and life long friend Tony Natoli, also two nephews Scott Tesoriero and Ricky Zinter.

At Phil’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to St Mary’s Preservation Group, PO Box 333, Oswego, NY.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

