OSWEGO – James Joseph Barbera, 84, of Oswego, passed away on November 24, 2023, with his lifelong partner Roberta by his side. They were married for 62 years and raised three children.

Born to John and Elizabeth Barbera on September 3, 1939, he grew up in Fulton and Oswego and graduated from Oswego Catholic High School. Jim also attended college in Florida.

Jim led a full life going on trips to Spain and China, as well as taking many cruises. Going to the local casinos was one of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed playing cards, watching sports, and Friday night dinners with friends. He spent lots of quality time with his granddaughter Morganne.

Jim was a past president of the Oswego Jaycees. He was instrumental in starting the Adopt-a-Family project where many families were helped during the Christmas holidays. He was also a lifetime member of the Oswego Elks #271 for over 50 years. He was an amazing entrepreneur and held many jobs during his lifetime. He managed the IGA Supermarket and started the Lotta Burger Restaurant. For several years, he worked at the Miller Brewing Company and then built Mr. Kleen’s Car Wash. After retirement, he went on to become a real estate agent for Century 21 for many years. He was a devoted member of the team, always looking out for his client’s best interests. Jim cared deeply about helping people and was a man of great integrity.

Jim leaves behind his loving wife Roberta, his children James J. Barbera Jr. (Jennifer) of Petaluma California, Wendy Farrell (Chris) of Brewerton NY, and Lori Barbera (Billy) of Los Angeles California. He also leaves behind five grandchildren Taylor Beas, Morganne Farrell, Leonardo Barbera, Angelica Barbera, and Belicia Barbera- Brown, a sister Gail Bisesi, as well as many other sisters and brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank the many doctors and other caretakers who have helped him through the years during his illnesses, especially Dr. Grady and Dr. Ram. Jim was very thankful for their care.

There will be no services or calling hours. Phone calls and visits would be welcomed. A celebration of his life will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the veterans, and the wars in Ukraine and Israel. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...