SCRIBA, NY – James L. Falcetti, 76, of Scriba, New York, passed at home on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Oswego, New York, James was the son of the late Joseph and Martha (Worden) Falcetti.

James was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Alcan, where he worked as a casting operator and retired in 2003, after 34 years with the company.

James was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. The most important thing to him was spending time with his family. On many evenings, he could be found sitting by his campfire in his backyard enjoying an ice cold drink and listening to his favorite music.

James is survived by his loving wife Rose Ann of 52 years, his daughter Kristina Livingstone of Utah and son Joseph (Sandra) Falcetti of Oswego. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren Samantha Rose Falcetti and Joseph Edward Falcetti both of Oswego and his sister-in-law Sandra Falcetti, of Oswego, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his brother John Falcetti.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 16 in St. Mary’s Church. Burial will follow in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery where Military Honors will be rendered.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

