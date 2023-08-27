OSWEGO, NY – Joan L. Potts, 74, of Oswego, passed away on August 23, 2023. Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Janet (Cooper) Coker.

Joan is a Christian, putting her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a loving homemaker and mother. She was also a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren. She was proud of her Cherokee heritage and was passionate about animals and wildlife preservation.

She was also a defender of the environment. Joan was a supporter of the Defenders of Wildlife Organization and was especially interested in supporting the protection of wolves. In addition, over her lifetime she was a rescuer of cats and kittens. She was supportive of the work done by the Oswego County Humane Society to help animals within the county, as well as the ASPCA.