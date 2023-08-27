OSWEGO, NY – Joan L. Potts, 74, of Oswego, passed away on August 23, 2023. Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Janet (Cooper) Coker.
Joan is a Christian, putting her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a loving homemaker and mother. She was also a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren. She was proud of her Cherokee heritage and was passionate about animals and wildlife preservation.
She was also a defender of the environment. Joan was a supporter of the Defenders of Wildlife Organization and was especially interested in supporting the protection of wolves. In addition, over her lifetime she was a rescuer of cats and kittens. She was supportive of the work done by the Oswego County Humane Society to help animals within the county, as well as the ASPCA.
Joan is survived by her loving daughters Christine (Scott) Harp, Jennifer (Richard Yorks) Potts, and Kerissa (Nicholas Gardner) Wheeler, and her beloved grandchildren Emilee Harp, Savannah Harp, Xavier Yorks, Will Potts, and Joe Potts. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her son Bob Potts Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 pm on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A funeral service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan’s name to the Oswego County Humane Society. A collection box will be available, or donations can be made via https://ochs.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/ochs/donation.jsp.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.