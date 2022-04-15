OSWEGO – Joan Louise Waterman, 57, of Syracuse, New York, passed away April 14, 2022.

Born in Malden, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Donald and Christine (DeCarney) Greenlay of Oswego Town.

A 1983 graduate of Oswego High School.

A die hard Red Sox fan, Joanie was a gifted and talented caligrapher. A devoted mother, daughter and grandmother. A true friend who accepted people as they are and never judged people.

Surviving, besides her parents, is her husband Eric Waterman, four daughters Ashley, Amber, Emily and Abigail Waterman, a son Eric Waterman Jr., her two sisters Helen (Dan) Hoefer and Mary Jo (Greg) Clark and a brother Donald (Michelle) Greenlay, devoted Nonni to her grandchildren, Quinton, Alannah, Eric III, Thomas and Mariah, several nieces, nephews and cousins, her special friend and partner in crime Theresa and her fur baby Bo Fenway.

She was predeceased by a daughter Elizabeth Waterman.

“I love you forever, I’ll like you for always, As long as I’m living my mommy you’ll be.”

There are no services at this time.

Donations can be made to Seneca Hill Manor, 20 Manor Drive, Oswego.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

