OSWEGO – Joan Rice, age 96, of Oswego, New York, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, in Frisco, Texas.

She was born January 29, 1925, in Oswego County, daughter of the late Catherine and Arthur “Zip” Oswald.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Gordon “Flash” Rice and her siblings Shirley Harman, Kent Oswald, and John “Sonny” Oswald.

Joan is survived by her daughter Candace Federick of Frisco, TX; grandsons Lance (Amy) Federick of Fort Worth, TX and Travis (Deborah) Federick of Plano, TX; six great-grandchildren, Alex Federick, Landry Federick, Mason Federick, Leyton Federick, and Brady and Sarah Federick, all from North Texas. They lovingly referred to her as “JoJo”. She also leaves many other family members and friends that will miss her dearly.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home on Sunday, November 21, 2021. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 22 at Christ the Good Shepherd. Burial will follow immediately at St. Paul Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

