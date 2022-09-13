OSWEGO – John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 12, 2022.

Born in Canandaigua, New York, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D. and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt.

John graduated from Middlesex Valley Central High School and earned his BA from Oswego State.

He was a well-known radio personality and Program Director for WRVO, the local NPR radio station. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, John enjoyed relaxing at Limekiln Lake in the Adirondacks and following Syracuse sports teams, Oswego Laker Hockey, the New York Mets, and the Cleveland Browns. He also loved his occasional trips to Saratoga and the Turning Stone. Always a supporter of the ones he loved, he was a regular at many local youth sporting events to cheer on his “grandkids,” Owen and Anna Seubert.

His warmth, wit, and devotion will be forever treasured by all who knew him.

John is survived by his brothers David C. (Marilyn) Hurlbutt of W. Brandywine PA, Robert G. (Mary) Hurlbutt of Oswego, and Bruce W. (Judy) of Mt. Morris NY. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and John’s dear friends Seubert and Buske families.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution, in John’s name, to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...