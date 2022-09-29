John L. Thompson

OSWEGO – John L. “Jack” Thompson, 83, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Born and raised in Oswego, Jack was the son of the late J. Gilbert and Elsie (Lewis) Thompson.

Jack was a graduate of Oswego High School. He spent many years in the bar & restaurant business and owned and operated numerous restaurants including The Red Dog Saloon in California and Rumors Tavern in Oswego. Jack was also a local barber for many years, worked as a laborer in the labor union #214, and also worked at Stone’s Candy.

Jack loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He had a talent for all things creative, especially making candy, woodworking, and painting beautiful pictures. Jack was also a great cook.

Jack is survived by his loving children Karolyn “Candy” (Pete) McDougal and John (Kim) Thompson, his brother David (Carolyn) Thompson, and sisters Rita (Robert) McCormack, and Theresa (Mark) Thesier. He also leaves behind and will be missed by his grandchildren Jamie White, Kristy Thuet, Vincent Mistico, Michael Mistico, Tina Johnson, and Jackie Delucia, and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter Jacqueline Colarusso in 2011, his brother James Thomspon, and sister Ann Smegelsky.

Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd. Burial will follow in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

