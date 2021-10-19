OSWEGO COUNTY – John R. Byron Jr., an avid sports fan, lover of vanilla cake and all-around family man, passed away Sunday after a long stint of various bouts of illness. He was 74.

Born in 1947, John briefly lived in Brooklyn, New York, before moving to Massapequa Park, where he spent his remaining childhood years. He graduated from Alfred G. Berner High School in 1965.

During his time at Berner High, John was a three-season athlete and fierce competitor in football, baseball, track and wrestling. He continued to wrestle throughout his college years while attending South Dakota University and Oswego State University, where he graduated from in 1972.

John began his tenure as proprietor of Sereno’s Trackside Inn in 1977 – pouring drinks and making pizzas. This would continue until 1985, when he began working for the Oswego County Highway Department, retiring in 2011.

A man for whom sports was a favorite pastime, John was born a Brooklyn Dodgers fan and would eventually call the Mets his home team. He also took great joy in cheering the New York Giants to victory (or often defeat) most Sundays, and was a tenacious competitor to any fantasy league he entered.

His passion for sports was not limited to the professional, and he enjoyed rooting for his own sons whether it be on the soccer pitch, the football field, or echoing through a high school pool, as well as sneaking in a few holes of golf on his own when he was able.

John had an unflinching love for his family and holidays, as the latter brought the former together. A staunch proponent of birthdays, hardly one went by without a Bob Bateman cake (vanilla on vanilla, extra icing). His is a presence that will be sorely missed by anyone who shared a celebration with him.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Laurel Pfund-Byron, his sons John Byron III (JR) (Sophia Rosenbaum) and Jacob Byron, his sister Kathleen Schumacher, his eight nieces and nephews and four great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen.

The family would like to thank the Manor at Seneca Hill staff for their care throughout his final days.

Calling hours are slated for Sunday, October 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. If you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the family respectfully asks you not to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department.

