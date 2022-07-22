OSWEGO – Judith I. Baldwin, 67, of Oswego Town, New York, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 22, 2022.

Born in Utica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Janet (Rosenkranz) Fleisch. Judy met and married the love of her life, George Baldwin, in 1977 and together raised their children Shawn, Mary, and Ryan.

Judy worked as a Pharmacy Clerk for Oswego Hospital for more than 45 years. She loved her job and her Oswego Health coworkers were like her second family. Prior to her work at Oswego Hospital, she volunteered as an EMT. Judy loved her community and enjoyed volunteering for various organizations including the Oswego Town Fire Department and the Hibernians. Judy loved traveling to Saratoga and enjoyed the horse races. She was also a huge fan of the New York Yankees. She loved animals and donated to the local humane society.

Judy adored her husband and cherished her children and grandchildren. Family was everything to her and her favorite time was time spent with them. She enjoyed all their family gatherings, camping trips, and sporting events. She never missed a game or sporting event and always showed she was their number one fan.

Judy is survived by her husband and best friend of 45 years, George Baldwin, her son Shawn (Mallory) Baldwin of Oswego, daughter Mary (Josh) Whitworth of Syracuse, and son Ryan(Britney Moody) Baldwin of Oswego, and ten grandchildren Trey Cunningham, Owen Baldwin, Peyton Baldwin, Lilianna Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin Jr., Taylor Baldwin, Finn Whitworth, Bryce Baldwin, Madelyn Whitworth, and Brady Colianno, and her brother Richard Fleisch of South Carolina. Judy is also survived by and will be missed by her dear friends Nancy Henderson, Terese Seastrum, Joellen Quenville, and Judy Izzo who were more like sisters.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church and Shrine, 107 West 7th Street Oswego. Entombment will be held after the Mass in St. Peter Cemetery, All Saints Mausoleum.

Donations can be made in Judy’s name to the Oswego County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

