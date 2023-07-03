OSWEGO, NY – Katherine A. Hyde, 67, of Oswego, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. She was born to Anthony and Eunice (Kandt) Marino in Oswego, NY on December 26, 1955.

She was a beautiful person, inside and out. Kathy was kind and caring to all and would give everything she could to anyone in need.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Ronald Hyde, who passed in 2019; and brother, Daniel Marino.

She is survived by her loving companion Joe Beckwith; son, Scott (Wendy Allen) Rio; brothers, Robert and Thomas Marino; sister, Toni Lee Rio; and grandchildren, Channing, Ryan, Brooke, Jase and Austyn (Catlin) Rio.

A Graveside Service will take place in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego, NY, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, with a celebration of life to be held following the committal.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

