OSWEGO – Kathleen “ Kathy” A. Nalle, 69, of Oswego, passed away on November 18, 2024.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Adele (Kelly) Mangano.

Kathy was a graduate of Oswego High School. She was a cook for over 33 years for the Oswego City School District. After retiring, Kathy worked at Oswego Middle School as a lunch monitor. Kathy adored her family. She was a kind, thoughtful, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In her free time, she loved to attend her kids and grandchildren’s events, camp, bake, and garden. Kathy also had a great love for animals. Always friendly and caring, Kathy was loved by many and will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Donald Nalle, and her sons Peter (Carrie Gunther) Nalle and Donald (Jennifer) Nalle Jr.

She also leaves behind her brother Thomas (Joyce) Mangano and beloved grandchildren Ava Nalle, Liam Nalle, Riley Nalle, and Peter Nalle Jr.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2024, with a funeral service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

