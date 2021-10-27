OSWEGO – Kaylene Rose Fragale, 28, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of Joseph and Virginia (Palmitesso) Fragale.

Kaylene graduated from Oswego High School in 2011. She worked in management for Dunkin’ Donuts from 2011-2015. Kaylene was also a certified cosmetologist. Most recently she was employed by Morningstar as a certified nursing assistant.

Kaylene was known for her generous and loving nature. She often put the needs of those she cared for before her own. She loved children and animals. If she found a stray, she was bound to bring them home to care for them. Kaylene also enjoyed reading and loved nature, most especially the water.

Kaylene Rose is survived by her loving parents Joseph and Virginia Fragale, her sister Charlene (Jack Wood) Fragale, her nephew Grayson Woods all of Oswego, and her life partner Linden Roman Davis of Oswego. She also leaves behind her Great Aunts Dolores Joy of Oswego, Karen (David) Branfield of Chesapeake, VA, and Bonnie Alexander of Bath NY, Aunts and Uncles, Carleen Palmitesso of Oswego, Cynthia and Karen Fragale- Edwards, Sue (Steve) Ross of Oswego, Judy Roberts (Godmother) of Oswego and Gregory (Godfather) and Chad Hoffman-Fragale of Victor, NY and Uncle Kevin Schlaffer of Oswego, also Aunt Ann (Patrick) McLaughlin, Aunt Peggy (Gary) Blackburn of Nevada, and many cousins.

Kaylene was predeceased by her brother Robert Palmitesso, her maternal grandparents Carl and Virginia Palmitesso, paternal grandparents Joseph and Joan Fragale, and her great grandmother Prudence Marturano.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 11 to 1 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. The Fragale Family requests masks to be worn for the calling hours. Kaylene’s funeral service will be held privately.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

