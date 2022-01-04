OSWEGO – Lawrence M. Nelson, 66, of Oswego, New York, passed on December 31, 2021, in Sodus, New York.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Rollo and Marie (Toy) Nelson.

Lawrence was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was employed by Nestle’s Corporation in Fulton for 19 years, where he worked in the bean room making candy bars. He also built pools for Johnson Pools in Oswego. Larry enjoyed working with horses, and he loved to read.

Larry is survived by his wife Rebecca (Miller) Nelson, his daughter Michelle (Lee) Lauckarn of Fulton and his son Joseph Nelson of Caudenoy. Also surviving are his brothers Ronnie (Barb) Nelson, Jeff Nelson, and Rollo Nelson Jr., and his sisters Becky Farrell and Sharon (Alan) Knopp, as well as eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, January 7 from 1-3 p.m., at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will take place in the spring in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

