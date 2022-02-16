OSWEGO – Heaven gained an angel on February 9, 2022, as Lillie Mae Bailey, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Kissimmee, Florida.

Mae was born to Lillie and Wilbert LaMond on February 17, 1941 and resided in Oswego, New York, until moving to Kissimmee in 2017. Mae was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked at Alma’s Foundation in her younger years.

She spent a majority of her life devoted to her family. She especially enjoyed baking and making crafts with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed making knitted and crocheted gifts along with homemade, special cards. Friends, family and neighbors were always treated to baked goods from her kitchen. Mae had a great sense of humor that would keep everyone laughing and she was confident the laughter and funny stories would continue long after she was gone.

Mae was preceded in death by her best friend and husband, Roy Baily, brothers, Wilbert Jr. and Jack LaMond, daughter and son-in-law, Julie (John) Smith, grandson, Diontae Smith, and granddaughter, Chyanne Bailey.

Mae leaves behind her sisters, Sandy Hall of Fulton, NY, Brenda Waugh of Oswego, NY, daughter, Rhonda (Darrell) Knechtly of Kissimmee, FL, and step-children Theresa Bailey, Jason (Andrea) Bailey of Oswego, NY, Roy Bailey of Santee, CA, and Brandy Lagasse of Vidalia, GA. Mae also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had many lifelong friends of whom she considered family and cherished those relationships profoundly.

Services and a Celebration of Life will take place in May. The date and time will be announced later.

In lieu of any flowers or donations, the family is requesting that in Mae’s honor, you take the time to bake something for a neighbor or friend, to bring a smile to their face, the way she has done for so many, throughout her life.

Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.

