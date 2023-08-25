SCRIBA, NY – Linda J. Strong, 65, of Scriba, passed away on August 24, 2023.Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late David and Violet (Woodland) Miner.

A graduate of Mexico Academy & Central School and SUNY Morrisville, Linda worked at Nine Mile, the Oswego County Records Center, and in Medical Records for a number of home health care companies. She was happy to retire in 2022.

Linda loved going to races, snowmobiling, and camping with her husband and friends in her younger years. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed baking, cross-stitch, music, knitting, and spending time with her family. Linda loved animals and had many beloved pets throughout her life. She was a member of the Mexico Alumni Band and the Hannibal Community Band for a number of years, and recently an integral part of the Scriba Christmas Project.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Robert A. Strong; her children Amy Strong of Scriba, NY; Brian (Ronnie) Strong of Feasterville, PA; Tracy (Erik) Sanchez of Glen Allen, Va; her fur-kids Wrigley and Reya; her sister Kathy Nemier of Scriba; her best friend of 33 years Anne (Woods) (Mike) Farrell; several grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She is also survived by a number of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and her three loving sisters-in-law, Cindy, Susan, and Ruthie, and a brother in-law, Lynn.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister Nancy, her daughter Kelly,her father-in-law Bob, and brother-in-law Carl in addition to many other beloved relatives and pets.

There are no services, in respect of Linda’s wishes. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

