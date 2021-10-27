OSWEGO – Lorraine Petrie McGinn, a native of Oswego and long-time resident of Wolcott, died peacefully on Saturday, October 23rd at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. She was 94.

Born in Oswego to Fletcher and Ethel Cole Petrie, Rainey, as she was known to her family was the youngest of four children. In addition to her immediate family, Lorraine benefited from the love of her maternal grandfather and two aunts, who were like second mothers. She also had a great group of friends with whom she enjoyed horseback riding and other sports.

In 1945, Lorraine met Hugh James McGinn on the steps of the Oswego YMCA. It was love at first sight. Jim went off to college at Brockport and upon graduation, married Lorraine. He then joined the U.S. Marines where he became an artillery officer and fought in the Korean War.

After returning from the war in 1954, Jim secured teaching and coaching positions in Wolcott and later became a principal. Lorraine and Jim had a wonderful life together in Wolcott until Jim’s untimely death in 1978. After her husbands’ death, Lorraine and her ten-year-old daughter, Megan, were immediately embraced by the Wolcott community. That support and those friendships continued throughout the years until Lorraine moved to an assisted living facility in Auburn in 2016.

While living at The Commons, Lorraine once again received incredible love and care for a five-year period during which time the caregivers became like yet another family. She was truly blessed to have so much love bestowed upon her for her entire life.

Lorraine is survived by two sons, Michael (Kathleen), of Malvern, PA, and Shawn of Syracuse; a daughter Megan Schneider (James) of Syracuse; a sister Arlene Tanner of Oswego, six grandchildren, eight great children, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 1 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany St. Oswego, NY, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 2 at The Church of the Resurrection, 120 West 5th St. Oswego, NY. Burial will be immediately following at Riverside Cemetery in Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine’s memory may be made to The Commons on St. Anthony, Attention: Amy Feeney Recreational Therapy Program, 3 St. Anthony St. Auburn, NY 13021 or to Loretto online to the lorettocyn.org/donate or to North Rose-Wolcott Schools, Attention: Jan McDorman for the H. James McGinn Memorial Scholarship Award, 11631 Salter-Colvin Rd. Wolcott, NY 14590.

