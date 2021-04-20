MINETTO, NY – Louis J. Norris Sr., age 72, of Minetto, passed on April 18, 2021.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Louis S. and Mabel (Kandt) Norris.

Louis was a graduate of Oswego High School and later served in the military for the United States Air Force from 1968- 1972. He retired from Alcan where he worked as a crane operator.

Louis met and married his adored wife of 50 years, Susan, and together raised their two boys Louis Jr. and Gregory. Louis was a devoted husband, and loving father and grandfather. He loved his family more than anything and always put his loved ones first. Louis took great pride in the home he built for his family. He was knowledgable in all areas of construction and was always working on and improving their home. Louis also had an interest in cars, especially older models.

Louis was deeply loved and will be missed by those he leaves behind, his loving wife Susan, his son Louis J. (Casey) Norris Jr. and grandchildren Jackson, who always called him “Papa” and Lennon who called him “Pops” of Minetto and his son Gregory A. (Cynthia) Norris and grandchildren Emily, Samual, Hannah and Naomi of Martville.

Also surviving are his brothers Richard (Bonnie) Norris of Hannibal and Ronald (Dawn) Norris of Hannibal, his sister Melinda (Jim ) Gurney of Oswego, brother in law Jay (Bonnie) Andross of Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.

The Norris family will receive friends and family on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11 am with Rev. Richard Beaumont presiding, at Nelson Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Minetto Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

