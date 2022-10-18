OSWEGO – Margaret C. Belanger, 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on October 13, 2022.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Margaret (Hartford) Belanger.

Margaret was employed for many years by The Palladium Times. She loved playing Bingo, knitting, and spending time with her friends and nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brother Gordon Belanger of Oceanside California and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister Sara Garcia, and brothers David York, Raymond Belanger, and Robert York.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. A funeral service with Father John Canorro will follow at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...