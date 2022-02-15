OSWEGO – Margaret (Margie) Greer Bourgoujian, 84, of Oswego, New York, passed on February 7, 2022.

Born in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, on July 9, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John and Nettie Greer. She was a resident of Oswego since 1962.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband Aram (Adam) Bourgoujian, of 41 years, who passed in 2000, her infant daughter Margaret Ann Bourgoujian, who passed in 1967, and her brother Jack Greer and her sister Bertha Warner.

She is survived by two daughters Kathleen (Steve) Schrecengost of Oswego and Sema (Mike) Wray of Richmond Virginia and three wonderful grandsons Zac (Cecelia) Schrecengost, Drazen Schrecengost, and Ian Wray.

Margie was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection. She was an avid crafter adn she enjoyed giving her creations to family and friends. She generously donated them to many fundraisers as well.

There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Service is planned for 11 a.m. April 2 at the Church of the Resurrection.

Please send donations to St. Jude Hospital, PO Box 1818 Memphis TN 38101-9903, in her memory.

Margie wants to thank all of her wonderful friends for always being there for her.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

