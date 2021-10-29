“I tried to sit still until I realized I had wings and I was meant to sail.”

OSWEGO COUNTY – On October 28, 2021, Marilyn O’Connor Pirkle passed away unexpectedly of complications from a routine surgery at age 78.

Born in Oswego on December 5, 1942 and raised in Fulton, Marilyn is the eldest daughter of Alberta Manwaring O’Connor and James Albert O’Connor. She is survived by her daughters, Erin (Dave) Ralston, Claire (Jeff) Cochrane, and Emily (Alice) Headley-Pirkle; her ten grandchildren, Sophie, Eleanor, Vivian, Kai, Jamie, Charlotte, Hannah, Oliver, Elliot, and Owen; and her six siblings, Patricia Marston, Janice O’Connor, Gary O’Connor, Larry O’Connor, Susan Boecke, and Nancy O’Connor; as well as a large extended family for whom she cared deeply.

Marilyn was an educator, through and through. She was her best when she was serving others. Proud of her Campus school beginnings at SUNY Oswego, she attended LeMoyne College and taught in Fulton, NY, St. Croix and Glens Falls, NY. She proudly spoke about teaching students the system had failed. She told them the first day of class “every one of you will get an A.” And she worked tirelessly with them until each earned that A. Her passion led eventually to superintendent positions in various districts across New York State.

After forty years of public service, she retired in 2006 and has spent the time since doing all the things her career wouldn’t allow—visiting her children and grandchildren and travelling with siblings and friends to climb the great Wall of China, ride a camel in Egypt, and cross the jungle on elephants in Thailand. She identified strongly with the Sister Fidelma stories and found a spiritual home in ancient Ireland, a culture that believed in God, equal rights for women and men, and strong communities. As for many, isolation during COVID was difficult but her family Zoom calls kept her spirit alive.

Marilyn was generous, loving and thoughtful, and warmed the hearts of everyone she touched. With her adventurous spirit, she created a life of travel, altruism and friendship. She was a lifelong educator and an advocate for women in the field, paving the way for women in leadership. Most of all, she loved her family and friends and was always there for them. She had a rich sense of local and family history and was eager to share this. She passed this legacy with hope, love and joy to all in her sphere.

Today we celebrate with sadness in our hearts her spirit as it soars peacefully into the afterlife. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam (May her soul be on God’s right hand).

Calling hours will be at Nelson Funeral Home, Oswego, NY, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with services to follow, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021- Day of the Dead, which has special meaning for her.

She was generous in her support of many organizations. She strongly believed in quality education for all – to which she dedicated her whole life. Those who wish, could make a donation in her memory to an education organization of their choice.

