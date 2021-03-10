OSWEGO – Marlene Jane O’Gorman, 89, of Oswego, passed on March 9, 2021.

Born in Endicott, she was the daughter of the late George and Laura (Greene) Matson.

Marlene was a loving homemaker and mother to her children. As a young woman, she was a member of the Triangles. She also loved deer and going on car rides to see them. She enjoyed testing her luck with scratch-off tickets and had a wonderful sense of humor. After raising her family, she took up painting and had a gift with expression. Marlene was spiritual, loved the Lord, and wrote in her prayer book daily.

Marlene is survived by her loving children, Dan (Estella) O’Gorman of Oregon, Judy (Raymond) Hibbert, of Oswego, David (Joan) O’Gorman of Oswego, Gary (Anne) O’Gorman of Oswego, Donna (Douglas) Murphy of Mohawk, Robin O’Gorman of Central Square, and Josh (Rochelle) Vega of Syracuse; her sister Bernice DeGeorge of Herkimer, and fourteen grandchildren Jason (Janice) Hibbert, Scott (Heather) Hibbert, David (Danielle) Hibbert, Sarah (Jeff) VanMarter, Ryan O’Gorman, Jessica O’Gorman, Elizabeth “Betsy” O’Gorman, Katherine “Katie” O’Gorman, Michael (Jacqueline) Murphy, Patrick (Brianne) Murphy, Kyle Murphy, Tiffany O’Gorman, Louis Castiglia and Amy Earl. Marlene also leaves behind several great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her husband Donald O’Gorman, her second husband, Sebastian Vega, and her brother William Matson.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a service with Pastor William King at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Marlene’s burial will take place at a later date, at the convenience of the family.

