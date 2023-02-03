OSWEGO – Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker.

Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1954 and married Raymond H. Schneider of Bay, Missouri in 1957. Molly worked as a Registered Nurse for various schools, hospitals, and health related organizations. She helped establish the Parish Nurse Program at Faith United Church.

Molly, like her husband, Ray, was a keen observer of the natural environment, an avid outdoors person, bird watcher, conservationist, and held many interests in literature, art, architecture, the natural world, and family history. She was a person of deep faith, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, kept up to date on politics, and was a generous person to her family, friends, church, and the many charities that she supported. She was a good and constant friend, and a friend to the animals that surrounded her home.

Molly was a patron of Sterling Nature Center, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, SUNY Oswego Rice Creek Field Station, to name a few. Molly was a generous supporter of too many charities to name. She was an active member of Faith United Church in Oswego.

Molly was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond H. Schneider, her parents, a niece and nephew, and her granddaughter Hanlon M.K. MacDonald.

She is survived by her two sisters Laura Shore and Myrna (John) White, her sister-in-law Diann (Schneider) Wacker and her children Kim (Jim) Frohbieter of Peyton, Colorado; Katy (Rod) MacDonald of Staunton, Virginia; Kari (Marty) Hamrick of Amarillo, Texas; Kirsten Gwen Foran (William Jacobsen) of Delta Junction, Alaska; and Steve (Isabelle) Schneider of Nice, France.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and multiple grandchildren: Derek (Aileen) Frohbieter; Matt (Samantha) Frohbieter; Quinn MacDonald; Dane (Bethany) Hamrick; Joseph (Katherine) Hamrick; Aidan Hamrick; Mackenzie, Walter, Ethan, Michela, William, and Elliot Foran; Finn Buhse, and Karl Schneider. Great grandchildren include Everett Frohbieter; Kason, Kinsley, Keegan, Georgia, and Harper June Hamrick.

We, the family would especially like to thank Priscilla LeClair, Elaine Flood, Polly Meadows, Barbara Wall, Kateri Spinella, Serving Seniors, and the loving ‘family’ of health care workers and administrators at St. Luke Health Services. These individuals helped us care for our Mom through the last few years of her life.

A memorial service will be held on February 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith United Church, 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Dr., in Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...