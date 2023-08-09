OSWEGO, NY – Mary Ann Fern, 91, of Oswego, passed away on August 4, 2023, in Bellevue, N.E.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband James Francis Fern, her parents Wilbert and Anna Rose Pullen, and her brother Thomas Pullen.

Mary Ann is survived by her sons Daniel Fern (Patricia), Peter Fern, David Fern (Elizabeth), James Fern (Ingrid), and William Fern (Laura); 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister Kathleen Hutchins; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on August 16, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am on August 16 at St. Mary’s Parish and Shrine, 107 W. 7th Street Oswego. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related