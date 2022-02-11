OSWEGO – Mary Ellen Cipra, 96, of Oswego, New York, passed away on February 6, 2022.

Born in Wadsworth, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John and Edna (Reimer) Overholt.

Mary Ellen married her husband, the late Leonard L. Cipra, in 1948. Mary was a graduate of the Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where she earned her BS Degree. She was a resident of Michigan, Vestal NY, Silverspring, Maryland, and Champaign, Illinois, before moving to Oswego County.

Mary Ellen (Nicknamed Tim) was a resident of Minetto, New York, since 1970. She worked as an Executive Secretary for SUNY Oswego in the Office of the Dean of Professional Studies for 22 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Secretary’s Association and CSEA. Mary was an active member of Minetto United Methodist Church, the church choir, and served as the Director of Music at the church for more than 10 years. As a devoted church member, she participated in countless committees and was a chairperson of many events and activities hosted by the church. She also enjoyed golf, cross country skiing, bowling, knitting, playing bridge, was a member of the New Horizons Chorus, and was involved in many musical activities.

Mary Ellen is survived by her beloved children Dale (Jill) Cipra of Overland Park, Kansas, Dianne(James) Bennett of Timberlake, NC, and Debra (Dennis) Farden of Minetto, NY. Also surviving are her sisters Edna Mae (Ron) Knecht of Lodi, California, and Patricia (Kenneth) Hollow of Wadsworth, Ohio.

Mary is survived by her six beloved grandchildren: Jamie Bennett, Dawn Forbes, Eric Cipra, Emily Cipra, Matthew Farden, and Michael Farden. In addition to her grandchildren, Mary also had several wonderful great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her parents John and Edna Overholt, her loving husband Leonard L. Cipra (in 1978), infant daughter Marilen Cipra, sister Evelyn Kruse, and brothers-in-law Bill Kruse and Ron Knecht.

The family wishes to extend their most sincere thanks to Mary’s Home Care Aides, especially Nicole O’Dett and Amber Robinson, and to the loving, caring, and supportive staff at the Morningstar Care Center in Oswego.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Mary’s Life service set to be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Minetto United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Minetto Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your contribution in Mary’s honor and memory to the Minetto United Methodist Church, PO Box 17, Minetto, NY 13115, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

