OSWEGO – Mary Lou Ruth Abar Clary-Shortt, 77, of Oswego, New York, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital on January 7, 2022, of a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Lou was born in Ogdensburg on July 3, 1943. She worked for many years until her illness. She was a sweet and kindhearted person who embraced and loved everyone around her. Mary Lou enjoyed going to the Casino’s and out to eat at the Cracker Barrel, and spending time with her family.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents Carl and Irene Eva Abar Clary of Ogdensburg, her two sisters Carole Clary-VanHorn of Oswego and Diana Howie of Hammond New York, and her husband Jerry (Peter) Shortt of Oswego.

Surviving are her two daughters Barbara (Larry) VanHorn of North Syracuse and Mary (Jim ) Farraro of Oswego, her two sons Steven Dominie of Oswego and Stephen (Georginne) Barski of Auburn New York, and her brother Carl Clary of Ogdensburg New York. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, January 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will be held in St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

