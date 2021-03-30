OSWEGO – Mary Louise Borland, 90, of Oswego, passed away March 28, 2021, at Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Frances (Rhinehart) Keegan.

She worked as a Registered Nurse in the Mary Walker Health Center at Oswego State University. After retiring she enjoyed traveling, reading and playing cards with her girlfriends. She was active in the Eastern Star, the Lake City Lodge and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Surviving is her daughter Gail Davis of Oswego; two sons, Harold Borland III of Minetto and Gary Borland of Oswego; six grandchildren Bridget Borland, Hal Borland (Gabby Giocondo), Colin Borland, Sarah Davis (Randy Rayfield), Kyle Davis (Marisa Hart Davis) and Alex Borland.

She was predeceased by her husband Harold Borland II and a brother Thomas Keegan.

Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street Oswego. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

