OSWEEGO – Michael J. LaTulip, 36, of Oswego passed unexpectedly on October 30, 2023.

Born in DeLand Florida, he was the son of James and Marie LaTulip.

Michael worked as an electrician and also a barber. He recently opened his own barbershop in Oswego, LaTulip’s Barber and Shave. He was a talented barber and took great pride in his work and his shop.

Michael loved nature and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a master griller and had skills that could have named him a chef. Above all things, Michael loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Michael is survived by his loving parents, his sister Rachel LaTulip, and his son Michael James LaTulip.

Michael was preceded in death by his brother Jason LaTulip in 2018.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 12:30-1:45 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will follow at 2 pm at St. Mary’s Church and Shrine. Burial will be held at St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

