OSWEGO – Michael John Goldych, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away December 7, 2021, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, after a joyous and productive life of education including physics, chemistry, algebra, technology, and the future.

Michael graduated from Phoenix High School in 1964. Third in his class, he earned a regent’s scholarship and school credits which included four years of varsity football, three years of varsity wrestling, and varsity baseball. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree at State University College at Albany in 1968 and, while there, engaged in collegiate wrestling, baseball, and was a member of the school’s first-ever lacrosse team. He spent two years with Cohoes Olympians, a semi-pro grid squad, and also played for Oswego State’s first lacrosse club, in 1971.

Mr. Goldych was a teacher at Oswego High School for 10 years and has taught physics, chemistry, general science, algebra, and applied mathematics. He served as President of the Oswego Classroom Teachers Association (1973-1985). Mr. Goldych also coached football and wrestling at Oswego High School. He started the Mat Rats wrestling club for kids in grades 4th-6th. One of his Mat Rats made it to NY State’s wrestling championships and won! Michael spent the majority of his career as an Operating Engineer at the Nine Mile One Nuclear Station. Over his 30 year career, he held numerous supervisory positions.

Mike and Eileen were long-time members of the Oswego Yacht Club. Michael loved the water and especially sailing. He was instrumental in arranging several yacht club races and along with his wife Eileen, who served a time as Oswego Yacht Club Commodore, were responsible for placing and retrieving buoys for day and night yacht club races in and around Lake Ontario.

They initiated many boat ride programs for children with disabilities which they enjoyed very much. Throughout his life, he enjoyed reading. Michael loved his furry pet dogs, Glare a Collie Samoyed mix, Sandy Pond a Lhasa Apso, and Lord Kelvin (Kelly) also a Lhasa Apso. All are waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge.

He is predeceased by his parents Metro Y. and Mary (Kaminski) Goldych, and his brother Richard T. Goldych.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Eileen (Lavery) Goldych of 46 years, his sisters Irene, Anne Goldych Dailey, Margaret and Lorraine Goldych, and his two remaining brothers Metro Robert Goldych (Pamela) and William Goldych. Also surviving are his nieces Vanessa Goldych, Brielle and Tera Dailey, Cassandra Holloman, Gina (Goldych) Walters, and Stephanie (Goldych) Abelard and his nephew Eric Russell, as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, December 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 13 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Church. Burial will take place in St. Peter Cemetery

If you choose not to send flowers please consider a donation in Michael’s name to Anthony House. Information at anthonyhouseoswego.org Our mission is to provide a peaceful end to life.

Michael’s life can be quoted as, “The purpose of life is to matter, to count. To make a difference that you lived at all.”

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

