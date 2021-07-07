OSWEGO – Patricia Harrington, 82, of Oswego, New York, passed away July 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Corradino) Reitz.

She worked as a Telephone Operator for N.Y. Telephone for over 35 years.

Pat enjoyed bingo, trips to the Turning Stone Casino, traveling, her camp at Moon Beach and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She helped her husband, Bill, operate Lupe’s Sporting Goods.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, William J. Harrington, two daughters Kathy (John) Klefbeck and Michelle (James) Larkin, a sister Shirley (James) Omundson, six grandchildren Brian (Melissa) Klefbeck, Jesse (Tracy) Klefbeck, Patricia Larkin, A.J. (Kirsten) Larkin, Tyler (Cassidy) Larkin and Steven Larkin, her great-grandchildren Dylan Klefbeck, Cooper Klefbeck, Henry Klefbeck, Isabella Currier and Timothy Currier, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings James Reitz, Albert Reitz, Anthony Reitz, Nick Reitz, Rose Nelson, Betty Vincent and Mary Margaret Bellinger.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Noon, Friday, July 9 at St. Mary’s Church, 107 West Seventh Street, Oswego.

Calling hours will be held 10 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the funeral, Friday at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related