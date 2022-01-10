OSWEGO – Raymond L. Flack, 84, of Oswego, New York, passed on January 8, 2022.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Raymond L. and Pearl (Larrabee) Flack.

Raymond was a graduate of Oswego High School. He worked for Tucker Auto for five years and Ebert Buick for ten years. Raymond retired in 2003 from the City of Oswego DPW, where he did auto body work. He also enjoyed watching all types of auto racing.

Raymond is survived by his daughter Crystal(Jeremy) Wilcox of the Town of Oswego, his son Mark Murabito of Oswego, and his brother Donald “Don”(Sally) Flack of Oswego. He also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren Jeremiah, and twins Joshua and Zachary Wilcox.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Thelma (Saddington) Flack and his sister Nancy Larrabee.

Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, January 12 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Raymond’s burial will take place in the spring in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are undering the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related