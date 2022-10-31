OSWEGO – Rev. William Schleinitz III, 67, of Oswego, New York passed on October 29, 2022.

Born in West Islip, New York, he was the son of the late William and Betty Schleinitz II.

William was employed by SUNY Oswego, where he worked as an instructional support technician. He was a reverend for many years, played an active role in UUP/NYSUT, held many certifications, and finalized his career at SUNY Oswego less than six months ago.

William especially loved hockey. He loved and supported all extracurricular activities including band, sports, and scouts. He also belonged to the Rochester Tennis Club in 1984. He worked in radio for a long period of his career and people knew him as Danny O’Shea on WSGO in Oswego and Mountain Man Bill on KixFM in Syracuse. In his free time, William enjoyed being a Ham Radio Operator. He operated under the handle of M2JMS.

William is survived by his loving spouse Linda Lyons, his stepchildren Gina Lyons-Aly of Tennessee, Penny Beebe of Georgia, and Vincent Lyons of Oswego, seven grandchildren, and his beloved dog Astra.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 4-6 pm with a funeral service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

