Rick Lofthouse (No, not Richard, Rich, or Dick) has sadly left us too soon at the age of 65 but is now at peace.

Rick was born to Rita and LeRoy Lofthouse in Rome, New York, on October 25, 1956.

Best known for his sarcasm, Rick also enjoyed antiques, artwork, Harley Davidson, and politics, which he participated in locally. He held many titles in his time such as area/fundraising director for special Olympians, jack of all trades, and even a girl scout troop leader. If you knew him during his eventful lifetime, then you’ve heard him say “…and I did it in my cowboy boots.”

Rick is survived by his wife Brenda, three sisters: Linda, Carolane, and Patty, and a brother Kenneth. He also leaves behind four children Dana, Jake, Adam, and Joe, and as a loving uncle, his niece Donna, and nephews Toby and Brandon. A socialite by nature, he left behind many friends as well.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Page Memorial Chapel in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related