OSWEGO – Robert I. Clark, 79, of Oswego, New York, passed on May 7, 2022.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Hazel (Pecor) Clark.

Bob was a proud Marine having served two tours in Vietnam and a tour in Okinawa. He was previously employed at the Oswego County Transfer Station and was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Bob is survived by his sister Valerie (Reuel) Todd of Minetto and several nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family of Heather, Cookie, Jake, and Dominick.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister Elnora and two brothers Maxon and Richard.

In respecting Bob’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

