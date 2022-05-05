OSWEGO – Robin L. Dunsmoor, 59, of Hollywood, Maryland, and a longtime resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 28, 2022.

Born in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Jo Anne Detjen.

Robin was a loving mom who raised her eight children. She was employed by Price Chopper. Above all, she loved being a mom and grandmother. She cherished time with her family and making memories. Robin also loved her horses.

Robin is survived by her eight beloved children; Kelly Hallock of Oswego, Michael (Nancy) Wood of Newark, Krista (Geno) Todd of MD, Heather (Michael) Julian of MD, Amber (Justin) Geers of Oswego, LaRae (Milo) Seitzinger of VA, Joyce Pelkey of Oswego and Emilee Dunsmoor of Oswego. Also surviving are her nineteen grandchildren; Zachary, Kyle, Courtney, Hunter, Angelina, Sabrina, Paige, Taylor, Careena, Hailee, Caleb, Jayla, Ella, Lorelei, Lucas, Harper, Zachary Jr., Opal and Willow, her only sibling William Palmisano, nephew’s PJ, Cori and Scott, niece Amanda, and her Aunt Jean Babcock, all of Syracuse.

In addition to her parents, Robin was predeceased by her husband Michael P. Dunsmoor.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

