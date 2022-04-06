OSWEGO – Rose A. Murabito, 90, a recent resident Florida passed on April 1, 2022.

Born in Oswego, New New York, Rose was an Oswegonian all her life. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Angelina (Genoa) Alfieri.

Rose was a graduate of Oswego High School and BOCES Medical Assistant Programs.

Rose enjoyed cooking, crocheting, crafts, gardening, and entertaining her friends and family with her great cooking and baking. Rose also enjoyed visiting elderly seniors in Oswego nursing homes, and home bounds in her retirement. Rose was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, 240 West 1st Street. She was a former member of the Legion of Mary and RSVP.

In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband Fred S. Murabito of more than 33 years, and her brothers Emanual Alfieri and Francis Alfieri.

Surviving are her sons David Himple and Paul (Teresa) Berlin, her grandchildren Thomas P. Berlin and Lauren E. Berlin, stepson Mark Murabito, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis TN 38101-9929.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

