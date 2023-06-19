AUBURN, NY – Sarah Elizabeth Betz passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Matthew House in Auburn, New York, with her children at her side. She was 91 years old.

Sarah was born in Evansville, Indiana to Thomas and Mildred (Fisher) Wilson. She was predeceased by her brother, Sheldon Wilson (retired officer from the United States Navy’s UDT program, now known as the U.S. Navy SEALs); daughter, Jane Fowler; and husband, Dr. Brian R. Betz (retired professor of Communication Studies at SUNY Oswego). She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Aylsworth of Evansville, Indiana; daughter, Jill Fowler of Oswego, New York; two sons, Jerry Fowler of Evansville, Indiana and Brian R. Betz, Jr. of Oswego, New York; and two nieces, Jan Aylsworth of Evansville, Indiana and Joy Aylsworth Jones of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

While attending Boonville High School (Boonville, Indiana), Sarah was an honor student and member of the school choir, which she helped win a state championship. After graduating high school, Sarah attended and graduated from Bramwell’s Business College of Evansville, Indiana, where she honed her skills in typing, shorthand, and many other essential office skills.

In 1980, Sarah started work at the Syracuse, New York office of Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC, where she worked as a legal assistant until her retirement in 2000. Never one to stay idle, beginning in 2001, Sarah was a proud and valued volunteer at the Syracuse office of United States Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton.

A lover of all animals (especially cats, dogs, and horses), Sarah was a skilled equestrian. She dearly loved her horse “Flash”, a beautiful sorrel-colored gelding with a flaxen mane and white blaze.

There will be no services. n lieu of flowers, Sarah’s family asks that donations (financial or supplies) be made to Matthew House of Auburn, New York (www.matthewhouse.org) or to your local/favorite animal shelter or rescue.

Sarah, you will live on forever in the hearts and memories of all whose lives you touched.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

