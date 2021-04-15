MINETTO, NY – Shirley A. Shear, 66, of Minetto passed on April 13, 2021.

Born in Peoria, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Arvin and Imogene (Jolley) Roberson.

Shirley graduated from Limestone High School in Bartonville IL. She moved to Oswego in 1985 and worked in customer service at Jamesway, as a barmaid for the Oswego Polish Home, and as a machine operator at Miller Bottling Company.

Shirley loved to golf and enjoyed working in her gardens. She also loved riding her motorcycle with Terry Shear. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed her time spent with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her sisters Marty Roberson and Mary Leach, and her late husband Terry Shear.

Shirley will be greatly missed and leaves behind her loving children Nicole (Thomas) Rowe of Minetto and Dennis Segler of Oswego, her brother Doctor Aaron Roberson of South Carolina, five adored grandchildren Shannon Fellows, Chelsea Denson, Peyton Rowe, Gavin Rowe, and Alexis Rowe, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 20 from 3-6 p.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

