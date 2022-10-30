OSWEGO – Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022

Born in Oswego, New York, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck.

Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Bands and shared his love of his saxophone.

Steven was a former employee of Big M in Oswego and most recently a driver for Amazon, pursuing his CDL A license. He had a very close relationship with his sister Melissa and brother Daniel. He loved his cat Chloe and enjoyed going tent camping with his friends. Steven was an avid football fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite team the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to his loving parents Kevin and Patricia, Steven is survived by his siblings Melissa Buck of Walworth, NY, and Daniel Buck of Fulton, and his Grandmothers Roberta (Rockwood) Buck and Patricia (Hibbert) Gehan Scheidelman (Ronald). Steven is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, friends, and colleagues who will miss him greatly.

Steven was preceded in death by his Grandfather Neil Buck, who also suffered from HHT, and his Grandfather Robert W Gehan.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 3-6 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Ten O’Clock at St. Mary’s Church 103 W 7th St. Oswego with a gathering immediately following in Hopkin’s Hall, which has an accessible entrance on Cayuga Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Steven’s name to: CureHHT.org

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.