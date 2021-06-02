Timothy “Tim” Andrew Nash of Graham, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in North Carolina at the age of 62.

He was born on March 24th, 1959 in Rochester, New York to Harold “Harry” and Lorraine Nash. He was a beloved husband to his wife, Cheri, and father to his two children Allison Nash McConnell and Ian Andrew Nash.

He graduated from Oswego High School in 1977 and SUNY Canton in 1979. He was an accomplished writer, having published four books on women’s soccer and several articles and blogs throughout his career. Tim spent 17 years covering soccer in the United States including the 1996 Olympics and the 1999 Women’s World Cup. He served as Senior Editor of internetsoccer.com, collegesoccer.com, womenssoccer.com and provided content for six WUSA teams as well as WUSA.com. He also published Soccer News and national soccer monthly.

He covered 17 Women’s College Cups and 13 Men’s College Cups. His articles appear in several newspapers, including USA Today, the Detroit Free Press, San Jose Mercury News, Raleigh News & Observer, the Memphis Commercial Appeal, and the Greensboro News and Record, as well as the NCAA Journal, Soccer JR, and Southern Living. Tim was passionate about women’s soccer and worked alongside other pioneers of the sport.

He shared that passion throughout his coaching career, including his position as Head Coach of the Page High School Pirates women’s soccer team along with numerous club travel teams. Tim instilled ethics, morals, values, and life skills as well as soccer skills and a love for the game in those he coached. He always found the humor in life and shared his quick wit with those that knew him.

Tim was proceeded in death by his father Harold Nash and brother Martin A. Nash.

He is survived by his mother Lorraine B. Nash of Oswego NY, wife Cheri of Graham NC, daughter Allison Nash McConnell & son in law Sean McConnell of Omaha NE and son Ian Andrew Nash of Graham NC, as well as father and mother in law John and Kaye Mitchum of Mt Pleasant SC, brother in law Mark Mitchum & wife Elizabeth of Charleston SC, niece and nephew Eliza & Alex Mitchum of Charleston SC, nephew Ryan Nash of Charleston WV, nephew Jayson Nash of Greenville SC, sister in law Lorie (LJ) Nash of Charleston WV, Uncle Donald Porter of Florida and his Aunt Norma Malewski of Batavia NY.

A private family service was held at McClure Funeral Service in Graham NC on April 9. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 11 from 1-4 p.m. at Alex’s on the Water in Oswego, New York.

Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

