OSWEGO – Virginia R. Duciaume, 97, of Oswego, passed on February 20, 2021.

Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Ethel (Manning) Parsnow.

Virginia was married to the late Arthur C. Duciaume and was a loving homemaker and mom to their six children.

She leaves behind five daughters Sally Ingleston, Joan Snyder, Ginger Jacopell, Peggy Kain, and Darlene Sorendo.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was predeceased by her son Johnny Duciaume; three brothers Donie, Harold, and Earl Parsnow, and two sisters Edith and Helen.

A private family memorial service will be held at Elim Grace Church and her burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Fulton. Virginia’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

