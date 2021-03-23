OSWEGO – Virginia V. Doviak, 98, of Oswego, New York, entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2021, at St. Luke Health Facility, four days before her 99th birthday, with loving family at her side.

Virginia was born in Thomas, West Virginia, in 1922, the daughter of Stanley and Anna Polczak. She graduated from Pulaski High School and moved to New York City to work as a nanny for many families. After relocating to Oswego, she worked at Osted Sewing Factory and GE for many years.

Virginia was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Church in Oswego. She is a past member of the Ladies PLAV (Polish Legion of American Veterans) Auxiliary and Oswego Senior Citizens Club.

Virginia was always found tending her vegetable and flowering plants, both indoors and outdoors. She had a flower garden until the age of 96. She even made her own wine.

Family was important to Virginia, as no matter how tired she was, she would put her five children in the car every Sunday to visit her sisters, brothers and cousins. Grandkids who lived away have fond memories of coming to Babcia’s house in the summertime. Relatives all cherished her hand-written letters on holidays and birthdays.

Virginia was proud of her Polish heritage and was well-known in the family for making the best pierogies and golumpki. She loved her family more than anything, especially being a Babcia and Great-Babcia to her grandchildren.

Virginia was predeceased by her husband, John Doviak; her daughter Carol (Sutkowski) Sipes; her sisters Irene Petta and Stella Delia; and her brothers Theodore Polczak and Raymond Polczak.

Virginia is survived by daughters Jean (Arthur) Chetney, Lou Ann Clause, and Mary (Ron) Sutkowski Kocher; son Michael (Karen) Sutkowski; sisters Lucy Emery and Lee Ballard; grandchildren Patrick Chetney, Matthew Chetney, Jan Sipes, Kirstin Sipes, Stephanie Sutkowski Voutas, Matthew Sutkowski, Brendan Clause, Ryan Clause and Travis Clause; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral mass/celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Virginia’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Virginia’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related