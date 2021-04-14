William J. H. Reed II

OSWEGO – William J. H. (Bill) Reed II, 69, of Oswego passed away on April 11, 2021.

Born in Syracuse, William was the son of the late William J. H. and June Irene (Cronk) Reed.

Bill earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University in 1973 and his Master’s Degree from the University of Toronto in 1974. He worked for Oswego County a total of 38 years and retired in 2013. Bill started his career in the Oswego County Clerk’s Office and then worked at the Department of Social Services, retiring as the Supervisor of Adult Protective Services.

In 1975, he married the love of his life Michele Bazan Reed, started a family, and raised their children Katherine and Michael.

Bill was very involved with the Oswego community and volunteered many hours for the greater good. He served as Union President for CSEA COOP Unit and also the President of the Board of Directors of The Children’s Center. Bill was an active member of St. Stephen the King Church where he was an usher, involved with the church festival, a religious education instructor and Director of Religious Education, and the president of the Parish Council.

Bill will be missed by many and leaves behind his loving family: his wife of 45 years, Michele, their children Michael Reed of Oswego and Katherine Reed (Greg Brown) of California, three brothers, Ryan (Carol) Reed of Fulton, Jeffrey (Reba) Reed of Colorado and Daniel (Janet) Reed of Fulton, and a sister Laurie (Chuck) Schloss of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. in CTGS Church, 50 East Mohawk Street, Oswego. Please register with the church office at 343-2333. His burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

Bill’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to Children Center of Oswego, 300 Washington Blvd. attention Cathy Lea; or children’s Christmas Fund; or Project lifesavers 911.

