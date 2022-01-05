FULTON – Alice Durham, 78, of Fulton, New York, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, New York.

She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Durham has been a resident of Fulton for 13 years. Alice was a past member of the Volney Seniors, she enjoyed visiting the casinos and frequenting Walmart. Alice was a wonderful cook and enjoyed socializing.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Lyle Durham.

Alice is survived by her children: Aloysius “Al” (Susan Giordano) Austin of NJ; Austina (Christopher Castro) Barrette of Syracuse, NY; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

