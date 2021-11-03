FULTON – Bette J. Brown, 74, of Fulton, New York, passed early Saturday morning at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a long illness.

She was born in Fulton to the late Derwood and Helen (Acker) Hayden. Mrs. Brown was past employed with the Fulton Consolidated School System lunch program and as a bartender with the Seneca Hotel, Fulton.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years: Richard Brown of Fulton, and their daughter: Heather (Danield) Harp Jr., of Hannibal, her brother Mark (Jerrie) Hayden of FL., 4 grandchildren: Breanna Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Hailey Harp, and Savannah Harp and her niece, 2 nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be conducted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. There will be no funeral service. Burial will be held privately.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...