FULTON – Bret L. Avery, 63, of Fulton, New York, died unexpectedly Sunday April 24, 2022, at his home.

Bret was born in Fulton the son of Ernest Avery of Maine and Laura Maryon of North Carolina. He was a former employee of the Laborers Local in Meridan, Connecticut. Bret was an outstanding father, and loved his family time grilling food for everyone. He loved vacationing with his family at Myrtle Beach where they would watch the dolphins.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Miller of Fulton, and his children Mickayla Avery of Fulton, Shyanne Miller of Fulton, Sabrina Carvey of Fulton, and Bret Avery of CT, and his brother.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.

