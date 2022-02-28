FULTON – Catherine Marie “Cathy” Langdon, 88, passed peacefully surrounded by her husband, children and family Sunday, February 27, 2022, following a brief illness.

Catherine was born on September 9, 1933, in Fulton, New York, to the late Leo and Catherine (Cosemento) Chirello and resided in Fulton her entire life.

Cathy worked briefly outside the home at various places around Fulton, most notably Montgomery Wards, and the 5&10. Cathy and her husband also lovingly opened their home to babysit. However, Cathy’s greatest joy in her life was her family. She enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners for her husband, children and grandchildren featuring lots of food, scrabble and card games. Her home was always open, stocked with groceries and served as a home base for the family.

In recent years, she would ask people if they were married or had children because she wanted everyone to experience what brightened her days for over 70 years—her husband, children and grandchildren. In addition to her family, Cathy remained close with her friends from school and for many years she and the “Lunch Bunch” enjoyed a meal together on the second Tuesday of every month. Cathy was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto; a past member of the Catholic Daughters of America, a past communicant of Holy Family Church, Fulton.

Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 70 years: William “Bill” Langdon of Fulton. She will be forever missed by their 5 children: Theresa “Terry” Langdon of Oswego, NY; Robert (Silvia) Langdon of Fulton; Laurie (Kevin) Tice of Scriba, William “Billy” (Debbie Adasek) Langdon of Utica, and Alicia Langdon of Clay, her brother: Thomas Loguidice, 18 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Cathy was also predeceased by her siblings: Anthony Chirello, Mary Cortez, Leo Chirello, Michael Chirello and Joseph Loguidice.

Funeral Services will be held 9 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto, New York, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Calling Hours will be conducted at 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY. Burial with a committal service will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions may be made in honor of Cathy’s life to Brian’s Kids: 206 Emerson Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204 or Unity Acres: 2290 County Rte. 2, Orwell, NY 13426.

The family requests face masks to be worn due to the fragile health of family members.

She will be buried 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with Father John Canorro giving the final rite of committal.

