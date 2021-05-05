CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Charles A. Nolan, 93, of Central Square, New York, passed away peacefully Monday May 3, 2021, at Morningstar Residential Care Facility, Oswego, New York.

He was born in New Haven the son of the late Frank A. and Louise (Richardson) Nolan. He was also predeceased by his sisters Gloria Darnall – Gorman and Norma Nolan.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He worked at Sealright, Fulton for many years prior to his retirement. Charlie had a love and extensive knowledge of music of the 30s and 40s. His knowledge and beautiful singing voice came to the attention of Phil Markert of “Markert in the Morning” radio show. After hearing a CD recording of Charlie’s acapella singing, that he sent him with of some of his favorite songs, Mr. Markert decided to share Charlie’s talent and accompany his singing of these songs on his piano for his radio audience to hear.

Audiences would often hear Mr. Markert refer to his friend “Charlie on the Square” for answers to some of the more obscure questions about music of this era. He enjoyed especially sharing his gift of music and singing with his family and friends, for which he will always be remembered.

Services will be private.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

