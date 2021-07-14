FULTON – Charles M. McIntyre of Fulton passed Monday July 12, 2021.

He was born in Oswego to the late Charles M. McIntyre Sr. and Frances Julia (Wall) McIntyre. He was originally from Fair Haven and spent most of his adult life in Fulton.

Charlie owned and operated ECM Construction Company, Inc. in Fulton. He was a former member of the Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Department and the Fulton Lions Club.

Charlie loved working and spending time with his family and friends. He also was an avid hockey fan of the Syracuse Crunch and the Tampa Bay Lightning teams. Charlie is survived by his wife Elaine McIntyre of Fulton, and their children: Tyson (Nikki) McIntyre of Oswego, Trevis McIntyre of Oakland, Florida; and Krysia (Michael) Nelson of Fulton, his siblings: Cheryl Lavoie, and Linda Wiley both of Rochester and four grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 309 Buffalo Street, Fulton, where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Military Honors bestowed by the United States Navy Honor Guard will be given following the mass. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 West Second Street. South Fulton, has care of the arrangements. Face Masks for the unvaccinated are requested in adherence with NYS mandates.

